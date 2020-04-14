ULM transfer Hodge excited to join Dukes

Jalen Hodge recently announced he is transferring to join the James Madison men's basketball team.

Hodge made the announcement with a post on Twitter this past Saturday. He just finished his sophomore season at UL Monroe where he played in 18 games and made nine starts for the Warhawks. He averaged 7.7 points per game and scored in double-figures seven times in 2019-2020. He missed part of this past season with a knee injury but is expected to be fully healthy by the summer.

When he was at ULM, Hodge played in the Sun Belt Conference against Mark Byington's Georgia Southern program. Byington is now the head coach at JMU and Hodge is the first player to commit to the Dukes since he took over the program.

"My play style fits his ball-screen offense and everything he wants to do," said Hodge. "And (Byington's) success with guards is really intriguing and being able to watch his system in the Sun Belt last year, it was definitely something I could see myself being a part of."

Hodge added: "I know last year the (JMU) program wasn't at its best but definitely looks like everything is trending upwards and I wanted to be a part of that."

Hodge has two years of eligibility remaining and he could possibly play for the Dukes in 2020-2021 if the NCAA votes to allow a one-time transfer waiver for student-athletes who are transferring for the first time. The NCAA is expected to vote on the matter in May.