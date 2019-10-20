UNCW hands JMU Men's Soccer first CAA loss

James Madison men's soccer fell to UNCW 1-0 in overtime on Saturday evening at Sentara Park. The Dukes fall to 9-5-1 on the season and 4-1-1 in CAA play, while the Seahawks improved to 8-4-2 and 5-0-1 in conference play.

With the win on Saturday night, UNCW took over sole possession of first place in the CAA standings. The Dukes fall to second in the standings with 13 points.

The match was level through 90 minutes with both teams playing a physical style of play. Tom Judge led all JMU attackers with five shots on the evening. Manuel Ferriol had three shots on the night and TJ Bush made one save.

Jaden Strumeier scored his first goal of the season in the 94th minute to defeat the Dukes. Strumeier took a shot from an impossible angle, getting a deflection and scoring the game winner.

MATCH FACTS

UNCW (8-4-2, 5-0-1) – 1

No. 18 James Madison (9-5-1, 4-1-1) – 0

SCORING

94' – UNCW – Jaden Strumeier (1)

NOTES

- Carson Jeffris made his first appearance of the season after being sidelined with an injury

- James Madison outshot the Seahawks 12-4 in the match and 3-2 on frame

- The match was one of the more physical on the season with both teams tallying 18 or more fouls

- The loss at Sentara Park was the first the Dukes suffered this season, falling to 6-1-0

- JMU falls to second place in the CAA standings with two matches to play

WHAT HEAD COACH PAUL ZAZENSKI SAID

"Tonight's loss was difficult to digest no matter how you look at it. UNCW made the most of their chance in overtime and that is the way the game goes from time to time. Our guys competed and just were at the wrong end of the result."

NEXT UP

The Dukes will hit the road for their final non-conference match of the season. JMU will take on Penn State on Tuesday evening in University Park, Pa.