UPDATE: NCAA approves voluntary athletic activities in June

Update (Friday, May 22, 2020:

The NCAA announced Friday it has approved voluntary athletic activities for all Division I sports starting June 1.

A spokesperson with JMU athletics told WHSV Wednesday that the school will not rush to bring student-athletes back to campus and there will be planning and discussion before forming plans for offseason workouts. JMU is currently working on plans for the upcoming 2020 fall sports season.

Original Story (Wednesday, May 20, 2020):

The NCAA has reportedly voted to allow Division I college football and basketball (men's & women's) athletes to take part in voluntary athletic activities in the month of June.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported the news on Twitter Wednesday evening. The decision from the NCAA is a step forward in the process of resuming college sports, which have been shut down since early March due to COVID-19.