UVA & Clemson set to meet for ACC Championship

No. 23 Virginia will meet No. 3 Clemson Saturday night in the ACC Championship Game. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Cavaliers earned a spot in the conference title game by winning the ACC Coastal Division championship. Virginia is 9-3 overall. The Tigers, who claimed the ACC Atlantic Division, are one of the top teams in the country and boast a 12-0 overall mark. If Clemson wins the ACC Championship Game, the Tigers are expected to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Kickoff of the ACC Championship Game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on WHSV (ABC).