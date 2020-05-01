UVA AD, head coaches, & staff take voluntary pay cuts

Virginia athletics announced today (May 1) that all 20 head sport coaches, athletics director Carla Williams and an additional 51 assistant coaches and staff have taken voluntary salary reductions for the remainder of the calendar year. Staff were asked to participate in mid-April and the salary reductions took place starting with the current pay period.

“The shared sacrifices of our coaches and staff will help us address financial shortfalls during this difficult time,” Williams said. “Our hearts go out to those who are suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”