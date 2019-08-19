UVA, VTech, WVU all earn votes in preseason AP Top 25 Poll

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia all earned votes in the preseason AP Top 25, which was announced Monday.
Virginia led the group with 44 votes. Its the first time since 2007 that the Cavaliers have earned preseason recognition in the poll.
Virginia Tech earned 12 votes while West Virginia garnered three votes.
Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
1. Clemson (52)
2. Alabama (10)
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Florida
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Oregon
12. Texas A&M
13. Washington
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Auburn
17. UCF
18. Michigan State
19. Wisconsin
20. Iowa
21. Iowa State
22. Syracuse
23. Washington State
24. Nebraska
25. Stanford