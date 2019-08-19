UVA, VTech, WVU all earn votes in preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia all earned votes in the preseason AP Top 25, which was announced Monday.

Virginia led the group with 44 votes. Its the first time since 2007 that the Cavaliers have earned preseason recognition in the poll.

Virginia Tech earned 12 votes while West Virginia garnered three votes.

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

1. Clemson (52)

2. Alabama (10)

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Auburn

17. UCF

18. Michigan State

19. Wisconsin

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Syracuse

23. Washington State

24. Nebraska

25. Stanford