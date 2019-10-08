UVA, VTech take part in ACC Operation Basketball

The Virginia and Virginia Tech men's basketball teams joined the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference at ACC Operation Basketball in Charlotte Tuesday.

Players and coaches from each of the conference's 15 teams met with members of the media as part of the event.

Virginia is looking to build off its first NCAA title in program history. The Cavaliers defeated Texas Tech to win the national championship earlier this year. UVA will have a new look in 2019-2020 with De'Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy, and Ty Jerome off to the NBA.

Virginia Tech begins a new era this season. The Hokies are led by first-year head coach Mike Young, who joins the program from Wofford. He is tasked with guiding a team in transition that lost multiple key contributors including Justin Robinson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Kerry Blackshear Jr.