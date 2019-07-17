UVA basketball announces 2019-2020 non-conference schedule

Defending NCAA champion Virginia men’s basketball announced its 2019-20 non-conference schedule Wednesday (July 17). The non-conference slate features matchups versus Purdue and South Carolina, and seven games at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament presented by Citi, which includes a game versus Massachusetts (Nov. 23) and Virginia's B1G/ACC Challenge contest at Purdue (Dec. 4) had previously been announced.

UVA will also play Arizona State or St. John’s at the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The Sun Devils defeated the Red Storm, 74-65, in last season’s NCAA First Four in Dayton, Ohio.

After opening the season with an ACC contest at Syracuse (Nov. 6), Virginia hosts JMU (Nov. 10), Columbia (Nov. 16) and Vermont (Nov. 19). The Catamounts went 27-7 last season, en route to the America East regular-season and tournament titles, and NCAA Tournament berth.

The Cavaliers entertain Maine (Nov. 27) and Stony Brook (Dec. 18) before hosting South Carolina on Dec. 22. UVA defeated the Gamecocks 69-52 last season in Columbia. Stony Brook posted a 24-9 record in 2018-19.

Virginia completes its non-conference regular-season slate with a home game against Navy on Dec. 29.

As previously announced, UVA's 20-game ACC schedule includes home-and-home matchups with Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers will host Clemson, Duke, NC State and Notre Dame, while only playing road contests at Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt and Wake Forest.

Dates for ACC contests, game times and TV designations for the entire 2019-20 schedule will be announced at a later date.