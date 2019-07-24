UVA basketball to celebrate national title Friday, Sept. 13

The Virginia Men’s Basketball program will host A Night with the National Champions on Friday, Sept. 13 at John Paul Jones Arena. The special event will celebrate the program’s first NCAA title with the presentation of the team’s championship rings and raising of its championship banner to the rafters of JPJ.

Tickets for A Night with the National Champions are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the UVA Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall, by phone at 1-800-542-8821 or online at VirginiaSports.com. Sponsored tables may be reserved by calling the Virginia Athletics Foundation at 1-800-626-8723. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early as the event is expected to sell out.

Ticket prices are $50 for lower bowl and $25 for upper bowl seating. All seating will be general admission. Sponsored tables for the event are $5,000 and $3,000, respectively. The $5,000 table includes a reserved table on the floor for a party of eight with a basketball team member or coach, dinner and admission to the pre-event VIP reception. The $3,000 table includes a reserved table on the floor for a party of eight, dinner and admission to the pre-event VIP reception. Requests for $5,000 table will be assigned in VAF priority point order by Wednesday, July 24, while $3,000 table requests will be assigned in VAF priority point order by Wednesday, July 31.

The evening begins with the VIP Reception with members of the men’s basketball staff from 5-6 p.m. A buffet dinner for floor guest starts at 6:15 p.m. The program begins at 7:30 p.m. with comments from Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Tony Bennett and several members of the 2019 NCAA Championship team. Video tributes will be shown on Hoo Vision and championship rings will be presented before the championship banner will be raised to conclude the evening.

The silent auction will include exclusive 2019 NCAA Final Four memorabilia, unique game-watching experiences for the 2019-2020 season, decorative Final Four banners and other items from Minneapolis, player and coach signed photographs and other items. Fans who are not able to attend the event may still bid on silent auction items online at VirginiaAthleticsFoundation.com beginning Friday­, Sept. 6.

Doors open for general admission lower and upper bowl seating at 6:30 p.m. Doors open for VIP guests and sponsored table guests open at 4:45 p.m. JPJ’s clear bag policy will be in effect, and parking for the event is free at John Paul Jones Arena and surrounding lots. The JPJ garage will be reserved for table sponsors and their guests. Concessions and merchandise will be available for purchase.