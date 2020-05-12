UVA football adds grad transfer WR from St. Francis (Pa.)

The Virginia football program announced today (May 12) it has added a transfer, according to head coach Bronco Mendenhall. Wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry of St. Francis (Pa.) has signed a grant-in-aid document and will enroll at UVA this summer. Henry will have one year of eligibility for the Cavaliers and will be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer.

Henry (Killeen, Texas) comes to Virginia with a degree in business management after appearing in 32 career games with 14 starts for the Red Flash. He earned first-team All-NEC honors after leading the league with 90 receptions and 1,118 receiving yards in 2019. Henry also added nine receiving touchdowns as he became just the third SFU receiver to go over 1,000 yards receiving in a season and the second to reach 90 receptions. His 90 receptions ranked No. 4 in all of FCS in 2019, while his 1,118 receiving yards ranked No. 14 in all of FCS.

Henry notched four 100-yard receiving games in 2019, including being named NEC Offensive Player of the Week after recording 12 receptions for 193 yards and three touchdowns in his last career game at SFU against Delaware State. The 12 receptions and three touchdowns were career highs for Henry, while his 193 receiving yards were second only to the 196 he had against Sacred Heart earlier in 2019. Henry leaves SFU with 109 career receptions, 1,359 career receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Henry is a 2016 graduate of Copperas Cove High School where he made 22 receptions for 497 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a senior in 2015 for a run-heavy high school program. He also handled the kick return duties for the Bulldogs and was named all-area as a kick returner as a senior. In 2015, totaled 741 all-purpose yards.