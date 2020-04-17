UVA football adds transfer running back from Indiana

The Virginia football program announced today (April 17) it has added a transfer, according to head coach Bronco Mendenhall. Running back Ronnie Walker Jr. of Indiana has signed a grant-in-aid document and will enroll at UVA this summer and will have two years of eligibility for the Cavaliers. Walker will have to sit out the 2020 season to serve a year of residence due to the NCAA transfer rule.

Walker (Hopewell, Va.) appeared in 22 career games for Indiana over the 2018 and 2019 seasons. During his Indiana career, Walker rushed 59 times for 221 times and two touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown. As a freshman in 2018, Walker rushed 32 times for 141 yards (4.4 average) with two touchdowns, including one that came on a 30-yard sprint against then-No. 18 Penn State. Walker earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2019 after playing in all 13 games.

Walker had a tremendous career at Hopewell (Va.) High School for head coach Ricky Irby. Walker was a two-time all-state and all-region section that led Hopewell to the 2017 state title. As a senior, Walker rushed for 1,344 yards on 216 carries (6.2 average) with 19 touchdowns. He posted 122 yards on the ground with three touchdowns in the state semifinal game. Walker was named the 2016 Region 3A East Player of the Year and Conference 26 Player of the Year as a junior after rushing for 2,011 yards on 250 carries (8.0 average) and 25 touchdowns in 14 games. Walker also qualified for regionals in the 100-meter dash and the shot put.

Ronnie Walker Jr.

5-11 • 210 • RB

Hopewell, Va. • Hopewell HS/Indiana

PREVIOUS SCHOOL

HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL

