The Virginia football team is ranked No. 25 in the latest AP Poll.

Virginia Football - 2019

UVA has now been ranked twice during head coach Bronco Mendenhall's tenure. The Cavaliers were ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll during week No. 10 of the 2018 season.

The 'Hoos have started the 2019 season 2-0 with wins over Pittsburgh and William & Mary. UVA hosts Florida State Saturday evening for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Scott Stadium.