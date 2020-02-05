UVA holds off Clemson for third straight win

The Virginia men's basketball team defeated Clemson, 51-44, Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena for the Cavaliers third straight win.

With the victory, UVA improves to 15-6 overall and 7-4 in ACC play. Clemson falls to 11-11 overall and 5-7 in league play.

Braxton Key led the way for the Cavaliers with 19 points and eight rebounds. Mamadi Diakite chipped in 13 points and eight boards while Jay Huff had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

Virginia is back in action Saturday when the Cavaliers travel to No. 5 Louisville for a 4 p.m. tip-off.