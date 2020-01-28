UVA knocks off No. 5 Florida State in Charlottesville

The Virginia men's basketball team defeated No. 5 Florida State, 61-56, Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Kihei Clark's lay-in with about one minute remaining gave the Cavaliers the lead for good and helped UVA earn a resume-boosting win as Virginia tries to play its way back to the NCAA Tournament.

Mamadi Diakite led UVA in scoring with 19 points while also grabbing nine rebounds. Clark added 15 points while Braxton Key chipped in 13 points and nine boards.

With the victory, Virginia improves to 14-6 overall and 4-6 in ACC play.