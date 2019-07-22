UVA picked to win ACC Coastal Division, Hokies tabbed third

The Virginia football team has been picked to win the ACC Coastal Division while Virginia Tech has been picked to finish third, the conference announced Monday.

The Virginia Cavaliers have been tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division, according to a poll of 173 media members credentialed for last week’s 2019 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. It is the first time since the ACC went to two divisions in 2005 that the Cavaliers have been the media’s preseason pick to win the division.

Virginia received 82 first-place votes and amassed 1,003 total points. The Cavaliers placed just 11 points ahead of Miami (55 first-place votes, 992 points), while Virginia Tech finished third in the voting with 20 first-place votes and 827 points.

Since the ACC went to divisions in 2005, the previous highest media predicted finish for the Cavaliers in the Coastal Division was third in 2005. Prior to divisions, UVA was the media’s choice to win the league title in 1990. The Cavaliers went on to tie for second that season.

All seven Coastal Division teams received at least one first-place vote to win the Coastal. Pitt (eight first-place votes, 691) was fourth in the overall voting, following by Duke (six first-place votes, 566). North Carolina (463) and Georgia Tech (302) each received one first-place vote.

The defending national champions Clemson Tigers received 171 of 173 possible first-place votes to win the Atlantic Division. Clemson also received 170 votes as the overwhelming favorite to win the ACC title, while Syracuse (two) and Virginia (one) received the other remaining votes.

UVA opens the season on Aug. 31 at Pitt. The game will air on the new ACC Network and kick is set for 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech has been picked to finish third in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division, according to a poll of 173 media members who attended last week’s 2019 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The media awarded the Hokies 20 first-place votes in the Coastal. Clemson is the media’s preseason favorite to claim the ACC title for the fifth consecutive year.

The Hokies embark on their fourth season under Justin Fuente who has compiled a 25-15 record in Blacksburg, the most wins by any Tech football coach in his first three campaigns. No other active ACC head coach can top Fuente's 25 wins in his first three seasons at an ACC school. The Hokies enter the 2019 season seeking to extend a streak of 26 straight bowl appearances – the longest active streak in the nation and the third-longest streak in NCAA history.

Tech returns nine starters on the defensive side of the ball in 2019, a unit that was one of the youngest in the nation last season and the youngest in Bud Foster’s tenure as the Hokies’ defensive coordinator. Offensively, the Hokies bring back four of their top five pass catchers in WR Damon Hazelton, TE Dalton Keene, WR Hezekiah Grimsley and WR Tré Turner.

Tech opens the season on August 31 at Boston College. That game will be broadcast on ACC Network. Make sure your provider carries ACC Network. Fans can visit getaccn.com to check providers in their area.

2019 ACC Preseason Poll

(First place votes in parenthesis)

Atlantic Division

1. Clemson (171)

2. Syracuse (2)

3. Florida State

4. NC State

5. Boston College

6. Wake Forest

7. Louisville

Coastal Division

1. Virginia (82)

2. Miami (55)

3. Virginia Tech (20)

4. Pitt (8)

5. Duke (6)

6. North Carolina (1)

7. Georgia Tech (1)

ACC Championship Votes

Clemson – 170

Syracuse – 2

Virginia – 1