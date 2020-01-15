UVA suffers third straight defeat with loss at No. 9 Florida State

The Virginia men's basketball team suffered its third straight loss Wednesday night with a 54-50 defeat at No. 9 Florida State.

Mamadi Diakite was the only Cavalier to score in double-figures. He paced the 'Hoos with 16 points. FSU's Devin Vassell led all scorers with 18 points for the Seminoles.

Virginia falls to 11-5 overall and 3-3 in ACC play while FSU improves to 15-2 overall and 5-1 in league play.

UVA is back in action Saturday when the Cavaliers visit Georgia Tech for an 8 p.m. tip-off.