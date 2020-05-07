UVA to play Villanova at Madison Square Garden

Virginia will play Villanova in a nonconference game on Saturday, Dec. 19 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the schools announced Thursday (May 7). Tipoff at MSG is set for noon and will be televised on Fox.

Virginia (2019) and Villanova (2016 and 2018) have captured three of the last four NCAA championships.

“We are excited to announce this non-conference game against Villanova at Madison Square Garden,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. “We have great respect for coach Jay Wright and his program, and look forward to playing the Wildcats in a terrific environment.”

The Cavaliers are 5-3 all-time against the Wildcats in the series that dates back to 1981. This will be the teams’ first meeting since Jan. 29, 2017, when a Donte DiVincenzo put-back at the buzzer gave Villanova a 61-59 win at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

UVA has won three of the last five meetings between the teams, including an 86-75 win on Dec. 19, 2015, at John Paul Jones Arena.

“We are thrilled that two of the top college basketball programs in America are squaring off at Madison Square Garden this winter,” said Joel Fisher, executive vice president, MSG Marquee Events/Operations. “Villanova and Virginia have won three of the last four NCAA Men’s Basketball Championships, so this will be a treat for New York area fans and a highlight of The Garden’s college basketball schedule next season.”

The Cavaliers (23-7) ranked No. 16 in the final Associated Press poll for 2019-20, while the Wildcats (24-7) finished No. 10.