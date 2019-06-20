UVA's Hunter drafted 4th overall, will join Atlanta Hawks

Former Virginia basketball player De'Andre Hunter was selected fourth overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Draft Thursday night. However, due to a pair of trades, Hunter will play for the Atlanta Hawks.

Hunter was an All-American at UVA and helped the Cavaliers win the 2018-2019 NCAA National Championship. He averaged 15.2 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per contest this past season. Hunter is considered to be a two-way star who excels on the defensive side of the floor. He was the NABC Defensive Player of the Year in 2018-2019.

Hunter is headed to Atlanta after the Lakers traded the fourth overall pick to the New Orleans Pelicans who then traded the pick to the Hawks. He is the highest drafted UVA player since Harrisonburg native Ralph Sampson was selected No. 1 overall in 1983.