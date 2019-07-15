UVA's Perkins & Hall named to watch lists

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List while cornerback Bryce Hall has been named to the preseason Bednarik Award Watch List.

Perkins named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins has been named to the preseason Maxwell Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

The Maxwell Award, named in honor of Robert W. "Tiny" Maxwell, has been given to America's College Player of the Year since 1937. Maxwell's contributions to the game of football were extensive, including time as a player, a sportswriter and an official.

Perkins (Sr., Queen Creek, Ariz.) set a UVA single-season record with 3,603 yards of total offense in 2018, which ranked No. 3 in the ACC and No. 21 in the nation. He and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray (Oklahoma) were the only two players last season with 2,600+ passing yards and 900+ rushing yards. In fact, Perkins and Murray are the only FBS players since 2000 to complete 64+ percent of their passes, while throwing for 2,000+ yards, rushing for 900+ yards and being responsible for 30+ touchdowns. Perkins was No. 1 in the ACC and No. 13 in the nation with 206 points responsible for.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Oct. 29, 2019, while the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 25, 2019. The winner of the 2019 Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 12, 2019. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 13, 2020.

Perkins is one of eight players from the ACC to be named to the watch list.

The Maxwell Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football.

Hall named to Bednarik Award Watch List

Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall has been named to the preseason Bednarik Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995. Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at Penn and with the Philadelphia Eagles, is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame (class of 1969) and the NFL Hall of Fame (class of 1967).

Hall (Sr., Harrisburg, Pa.) was named a second-team All-American in 2018 by the Walter Camp Foundation and the Football Writers of America after leading the nation with 22 passes broken up. He also tied for the nation’s lead with 24 passes defended. Was a major factor in 2018 helping the UVA defense finish No. 12 in the nation in team passing efficiency defense (107.62), No. 16 in passing yards allowed (183.0), No. 20 in the nation in team defense (330.5).

Hall is one of 10 ACC players to make the 80-person watch list.

Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced Oct. 29, 2019, while the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 25, 2019. The winner of the 2019 Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 12, 2019. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 13, 2020.

