UVA's Perkins named to Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins has been named to the preseason Davey O’Brien Award Watch List, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced Tuesday.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement for a player to win the award. Quarterbacks from all NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools are eligible.

Perkins (Sr., Queen Creek, Ariz.) set a UVA single-season record with 3,603 yards of total offense in 2018, which ranked No. 3 in the ACC and No. 21 in the nation. He and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray (Oklahoma) were the only two players last season with 2,600+ passing yards and 900+ rushing yards. In fact, Perkins and Murray are the only FBS players since 2000 to complete 64+ percent of their passes, while throwing for 2,000+ yards, rushing for 900+ yards and being responsible for 30+ touchdowns. Perkins was No. 1 in the ACC and No. 13 in the nation with 206 points responsible for. Perkins has already been named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list.

Sixteen semifinalists for the award will be named on Wednesday, Nov. 13. From that list, the Davey O’Brien Foundation will announce the three finalists on Monday, Nov. 25. The 2019 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN Thursday, Dec. 12, during The Home Depot College Football Awards. The 43rd Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner will be held Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Perkins is one of two players from the ACC to be named to the watch list. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is the other.

The Davey O’Brien Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Visit www.NCFAA.org to learn more.