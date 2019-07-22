UVA's Snowden named to Butkus Award Watch List

Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden has been named to the preseason Butkus Award Watch List, the Butkus Foundation announced Monday. The award is given to the best linebacker at the college level.

Snowden (Jr., Silver Spring, Md.) started all 13 games for the Cavaliers in 2018 and he led the nation’s linebackers with nine pass breakups and 11 passes defended. He was named ACC Linebacker of the Week after making eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, intercepting a pass and breaking up two others in UVA’s ACC-opening win over Louisville. Snowden was a major factor in 2018 helping the UVA defense finish No. 12 in the nation in team passing efficiency defense (107.62), No. 16 in passing yards allowed (183.0), No. 20 in the nation in team defense (330.5).

Snowden is one of six ACC players to make the 51-person watch list.

Mirroring the legendary “51” pro jersey of the award’s namesake, Dick Butkus, whom NFL Films considers the best defensive player in football history, each watch list features 51 players who will be reviewed by a 51-person selection panel of deeply experienced coaches, talent evaluators and journalists who vote by private ballot. Appearance on the watch list is not required to become a semifinalist.

Semifinalists will be named Nov. 4, finalists Nov. 25, and the winner will be notified on or before Dec. 10.

The Butkus Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Visit www.NCFAA.org to learn more.