Urbach leaving JMU men's basketball program

Sophomore guard Matthew Urbach is leaving the JMU men's basketball program. Head coach Louis Rowe confirmed the news to WHSV Thursday evening.

Urbach is coming off a freshman season in which he appeared in only 13 games and averaged 2.2 points per contest. However, after playing sparingly in the first part of the season, Urbach earned meaningful minutes late in the season. He scored a season-high nine points in JMU's home loss to William & Mary (3/2).

Shane Mettlen of the Daily News-Record was the first to report Urbach's departure from the program.