VBL hosting podcasts, broadcasting old games in 2020

With competition shut down in 2020 due COVID-19, the Valley Baseball League is using digital platforms to showcase players, coaches, and old games.

The league has already been hosting and posting video podcasts featuring coaches and players sharing stories about their experiences in the VBL. Later this month, on May 29, the VBL will begin broadcasting the best 42 games from the 2019 season. All of this content will be available on the Valley Baseball League's Youtube Channel.

"We have some great games," said Graham Knight, who works on live streaming and digital products for the VBL. "Our of 250 games from last season, we are picking out the best 42 and we are going to replay those this year, plus...we will have had about 50 podcasts discussing everything from great players who were in the league to great moments to great games."

The Valley Baseball League, which features some of the top college baseball players from around the country, hopes to return with on-field competition in 2021.