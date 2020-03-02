VHSL Basketball State Tournament Schedule - Quarterfinals

The schedule has been announced for the VHSL Basketball State Tournament Quarterfinals. Multiple WHSV area teams have clinched a spot in their respective state tournaments.

All state quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday, March 6.

BOYS

Class 3 State Tournament

Lakeland or Petersburg vs. Central

7 p.m. at Strasburg High School

Class 2 State Tournament

Brunswick vs. East Rockingham

7 p.m. at Spotswood High School

Stuarts Draft vs. John Marshall

8 p.m. at Huguenot High School

Class 1 State Tournament

Mathews vs. Riverheads

6 p.m. at Stuarts Draft High School

GIRLS

Class 3 State Tournament

Abingdon vs. Spotswood

7 p.m. at East Rockingham High School

Turner Ashby vs. Lord Botetourt

6:45 p.m. at Roanoke College

Class 2 State Tournament

Poquoson vs. Luray

6:30 p.m. at Page County High School

Strasburg vs. Thomas Jefferson

6 p.m. at Huguenot High School

Class 1 State Tournament

Riverheads vs. Rappahannock

6 p.m. at Lancaster H.S.