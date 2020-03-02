VHSL Basketball State Tournament Schedule - Quarterfinals

The VHSL State Basketball tournaments start Friday evening with quarterfinal action.
By  | 
Posted:

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- The schedule has been announced for the VHSL Basketball State Tournament Quarterfinals. Multiple WHSV area teams have clinched a spot in their respective state tournaments.

All state quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday, March 6.

BOYS
Class 3 State Tournament
Lakeland or Petersburg vs. Central
7 p.m. at Strasburg High School

Class 2 State Tournament
Brunswick vs. East Rockingham
7 p.m. at Spotswood High School

Stuarts Draft vs. John Marshall
8 p.m. at Huguenot High School

Class 1 State Tournament
Mathews vs. Riverheads
6 p.m. at Stuarts Draft High School

GIRLS
Class 3 State Tournament
Abingdon vs. Spotswood
7 p.m. at East Rockingham High School

Turner Ashby vs. Lord Botetourt
6:45 p.m. at Roanoke College

Class 2 State Tournament
Poquoson vs. Luray
6:30 p.m. at Page County High School

Strasburg vs. Thomas Jefferson
6 p.m. at Huguenot High School

Class 1 State Tournament
Riverheads vs. Rappahannock
6 p.m. at Lancaster H.S.

 