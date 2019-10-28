VHSL Football Region Rankings - Week 10

The VHSL released the football region rankings entering week ten of the season Monday morning.

Region 5D

4. Harrisonburg (5-3 Overall, 3-0 Valley District)

Region 3B

8. Central (3-5 Overall, 0-3 Northwestern District)

Region 3C

1. Spotswood (8-0 Overall, 3-0 Valley District)

5. Turner Ashby (5-3 Overall, 1-2 Valley District)

----------

9. Fort Defiance (4-4 Overall, 1-2 Valley District)

13. Wilson Memorial (1-7 Overall, 0-3 Valley District)

15. Waynesboro (0-8 Overall, 0-3 Valley District)

16. Broadway (0-8 Overall, 0-3 Valley District)

Region 2B

1. Stuarts Draft (8-0 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District)

3. Luray (7-1 Overall, 5-0 Bull Run District)

5. Strasburg (6-2 Overall, 3-2 Bull Run District)

6. Page County (6-2 Overall, 3-2 Bull Run District)

7. East Rockingham (4-4 Overall, 3-2 Bull Run District)

8. Buffalo Gap (5-3 Overall, 2-1 Shenandoah District)

----------

9. Staunton (2-6 Overall, 0-3 Shenandoah District)

10. Stonewall Jackson (2-6 Overall, 2-3 Bull Run District)

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (8-0 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District)