VHSL Football Region Rankings - Week 10

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- The VHSL released the football region rankings entering week ten of the season Monday morning.
Region 5D
4. Harrisonburg (5-3 Overall, 3-0 Valley District)
Region 3B
8. Central (3-5 Overall, 0-3 Northwestern District)
Region 3C
1. Spotswood (8-0 Overall, 3-0 Valley District)
5. Turner Ashby (5-3 Overall, 1-2 Valley District)
----------
9. Fort Defiance (4-4 Overall, 1-2 Valley District)
13. Wilson Memorial (1-7 Overall, 0-3 Valley District)
15. Waynesboro (0-8 Overall, 0-3 Valley District)
16. Broadway (0-8 Overall, 0-3 Valley District)
Region 2B
1. Stuarts Draft (8-0 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District)
3. Luray (7-1 Overall, 5-0 Bull Run District)
5. Strasburg (6-2 Overall, 3-2 Bull Run District)
6. Page County (6-2 Overall, 3-2 Bull Run District)
7. East Rockingham (4-4 Overall, 3-2 Bull Run District)
8. Buffalo Gap (5-3 Overall, 2-1 Shenandoah District)
----------
9. Staunton (2-6 Overall, 0-3 Shenandoah District)
10. Stonewall Jackson (2-6 Overall, 2-3 Bull Run District)
Region 1B
1. Riverheads (8-0 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District)