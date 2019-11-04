VHSL Football Region Rankings - Week 11

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- The VHSL released the football region rankings entering week eleven of the season Monday morning.
Region 5D
4. Harrisonburg (5-4 Overall, 3-1 Valley District)
Region 3B
7. Central (4-5 Overall, 1-3 Northwestern District)
Region 3C
2. Spotswood (9-0 Overall, 4-0 Valley District)
5. Turner Ashby (6-3 Overall, 2-2 Valley District)
8. Fort Defiance (5-4 Overall, 2-2 Shenandoah District)
----------
13. Wilson Memorial (1-8 Overall, 0-4 Shenandoah District)
15. Waynesboro (0-9 Overall, 0-4 Valley District)
16. Broadway (0-9 Overall, 0-4 Valley District)
Region 2B
1. Stuarts Draft (9-0 Overall, 4-0 Shenandoah District)
4. Strasburg (7-2 Overall, 4-2 Bull Run District)
5. Luray (7-2 Overall, 5-1 Bull Run District)
6. East Rockingham (5-4 Overall, 4-2 Bull Run District)
7. Page County (6-3 Overall, 3-3 Bull Run District)
8. Buffalo Gap (5-4 Overall, 2-2 Shenandoah District)
----------
9. Staunton (2-7 Overall, 0-4 Shenandoah District)
10. Stonewall Jackson (2-7 Overall, 2-4 Bull Run District)
Region 1B
1. Riverheads (9-0 Overall, 4-0 Shenandoah District)