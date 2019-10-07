VHSL Football Region Rankings - Week 7

The latest edition of the VHSL football region rankings were released Monday, October 7:

Region 5D

5. Harrisonburg (2-3 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)

Region 3B

5. Central (3-2 Overall, 0-0 Northwestern District)

Region 3C

t1. Spotswood (5-0 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)

6. Turner Ashby (4-1 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)

----------

9. Fort Defiance (3-2 Overall, 0-0 Shenandoah District)

12. Wilson Memorial (1-4 Overall, 0-0 Shenandoah District)

15. Broadway (0-5 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)

16. Waynesboro (0-5 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)

Region 2B

1. Stuarts Draft (5-0 Overall, 0-0 Shenandoah District)

2. Strasburg (4-1 Overall, 1-1 Bull Run District)

4. Luray (4-1 Overall, 2-0 Bull Run District)

5. Page County (4-1 Overall, 1-1 Bull Run District)

7. Staunton (2-3 Overall, 0-0 Shenandoah District)

8. East Rockingham (2-3 Overall, 1-1 Bull Run District)

----------

9. Buffalo Gap (3-2 Overall, 0-0 Shenandoah District)

10. Stonewall Jackson (1-4 Overall, 1-1 Bull Run District)

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (5-0 Overall, 0-0 Shenandoah District)