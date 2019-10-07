VHSL Football Region Rankings - Week 7

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- The latest edition of the VHSL football region rankings were released Monday, October 7:
Region 5D
5. Harrisonburg (2-3 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)
Region 3B
5. Central (3-2 Overall, 0-0 Northwestern District)
Region 3C
t1. Spotswood (5-0 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)
6. Turner Ashby (4-1 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)
----------
9. Fort Defiance (3-2 Overall, 0-0 Shenandoah District)
12. Wilson Memorial (1-4 Overall, 0-0 Shenandoah District)
15. Broadway (0-5 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)
16. Waynesboro (0-5 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)
Region 2B
1. Stuarts Draft (5-0 Overall, 0-0 Shenandoah District)
2. Strasburg (4-1 Overall, 1-1 Bull Run District)
4. Luray (4-1 Overall, 2-0 Bull Run District)
5. Page County (4-1 Overall, 1-1 Bull Run District)
7. Staunton (2-3 Overall, 0-0 Shenandoah District)
8. East Rockingham (2-3 Overall, 1-1 Bull Run District)
----------
9. Buffalo Gap (3-2 Overall, 0-0 Shenandoah District)
10. Stonewall Jackson (1-4 Overall, 1-1 Bull Run District)
Region 1B
1. Riverheads (5-0 Overall, 0-0 Shenandoah District)