VHSL Football Region Rankings - Week 8

The latest VHSL football region rankings were released Monday afternoon:

Region 5D

6. Harrisonburg (3-3 Overall, 1-0 Valley District)

Region 3B

7. Central (3-3 Overall, 0-1 Northwestern District)

Region 3C

1. Spotswood (6-0 Overall, 1-0 Valley District)

5. Turner Ashby (5-1 Overall, 1-0 Valley District)

8. Fort Defiance (4-2 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)

----------

13. Wilson Memorial (1-5 Overall, (0-1 Shenandoah District)

15. Waynesboro (0-6 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)

16. Broadway (0-6 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)

Region 2B

1. Stuarts Draft (6-0 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)

2. Luray (5-1 Overall, 3-0 Bull Run District)

3. Strasburg (5-1 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)

5. Page County (5-1 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)

7. Staunton (2-4 Overall, 0-1 Shenandoah District)

8. East Rockingham (2-4 Overall, 1-2 Bull Run District)

----------

9. Buffalo Gap (3-3 Overall, 0-1 Shenandoah District)

10. Stonewall Jackson (2-4 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (6-0 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)