VHSL Football Region Rankings - Week 8

Spotswood is ranked No. 1 in Region 3C in the latest VHSL football region rankings.
Updated: Mon 2:55 PM, Oct 14, 2019

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- The latest VHSL football region rankings were released Monday afternoon:

Region 5D
6. Harrisonburg (3-3 Overall, 1-0 Valley District)

Region 3B
7. Central (3-3 Overall, 0-1 Northwestern District)

Region 3C
1. Spotswood (6-0 Overall, 1-0 Valley District)
5. Turner Ashby (5-1 Overall, 1-0 Valley District)
8. Fort Defiance (4-2 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)
----------
13. Wilson Memorial (1-5 Overall, (0-1 Shenandoah District)
15. Waynesboro (0-6 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)
16. Broadway (0-6 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)

Region 2B
1. Stuarts Draft (6-0 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)
2. Luray (5-1 Overall, 3-0 Bull Run District)
3. Strasburg (5-1 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)
5. Page County (5-1 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)
7. Staunton (2-4 Overall, 0-1 Shenandoah District)
8. East Rockingham (2-4 Overall, 1-2 Bull Run District)
----------
9. Buffalo Gap (3-3 Overall, 0-1 Shenandoah District)
10. Stonewall Jackson (2-4 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)

Region 1B
1. Riverheads (6-0 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)

 