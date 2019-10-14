VHSL Football Region Rankings - Week 8

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- The latest VHSL football region rankings were released Monday afternoon:
Region 5D
6. Harrisonburg (3-3 Overall, 1-0 Valley District)
Region 3B
7. Central (3-3 Overall, 0-1 Northwestern District)
Region 3C
1. Spotswood (6-0 Overall, 1-0 Valley District)
5. Turner Ashby (5-1 Overall, 1-0 Valley District)
8. Fort Defiance (4-2 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)
----------
13. Wilson Memorial (1-5 Overall, (0-1 Shenandoah District)
15. Waynesboro (0-6 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)
16. Broadway (0-6 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)
Region 2B
1. Stuarts Draft (6-0 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)
2. Luray (5-1 Overall, 3-0 Bull Run District)
3. Strasburg (5-1 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)
5. Page County (5-1 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)
7. Staunton (2-4 Overall, 0-1 Shenandoah District)
8. East Rockingham (2-4 Overall, 1-2 Bull Run District)
----------
9. Buffalo Gap (3-3 Overall, 0-1 Shenandoah District)
10. Stonewall Jackson (2-4 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)
Region 1B
1. Riverheads (6-0 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)