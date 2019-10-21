VHSL Region Rankings - Week 9

The VHSL released its latest football region rankings heading into week nine of the regular season:

Region 5D

4. Harrisonburg (4-3 Overall, 2-0 Valley District)

Region 3B

8. Central (3-4 Overall, 0-2 Northwestern District)

Region 3C

1. Spotswood (7-0 Overall, 2-0 Valley District)

5. Turner Ashby (5-2 Overall, 1-1 Valley District)

8. Fort Defiance (4-3 Overall, 1-1 Shenandoah District)

----------

13. Wilson Memorial (1-6 Overall, 0-2 Shenandoah District)

15. Waynesboro (0-7 Overall, 0-2 Valley District)

16. Broadway (0-7 Overall, 0-2 Valley District)

Region 2B

1. Stuarts Draft (7-0 Overall, 2-0 Shenandoah District)

T-2. Luray (6-1 Overall, 4-0 Bull Run District)

T-2. Strasburg (6-1 Overall, 3-1 Bull Run District)

6. Page County (5-2 Overall, 2-2 Bull Run District)

7. East Rockingham (3-4 Overall, 2-2 Bull Run District)

T-8. Buffalo Gap (4-3 Overall, 1-1 Shenandoah District)

T-8. Staunton (2-5 Overall, 0-2 Shenandoah District)

----------

10. Stonewall Jackson (2-5 Overall, 2-2 Bull Run District)

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (7-0 Overall, 2-0 Shenandoah District)