VHSL Basketball State Finals still on as scheduled

The VHSL Basketball State Finals are still on as scheduled, according to a statement released by the Virginia High School League Wednesday afternoon.

The Luray and Spotswood girls basketball teams are scheduled to compete in the VHSL State Finals at VCU's Siegel Center later this week. Luray is set to meet Gate City in the Girls Class 2 Final Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Spotswood is scheduled to play Lord Botetourt Friday night at 6 p.m. in the Girls Class 3 Final.

Statement from the VHSL

At this time all state tournament basketball games currently scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday March 12, 13, and 14 will proceed as planned, VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun has announced. The VHSL continues to stay abreast of the latest information and continues to maintain discussions with the Virginia Department of Health about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and information and recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For more information about the coronavirus, including prevention and treatment, visit the Virginia Department of Health website http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus/ and the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Just as with other illnesses, the VHSL is asking fans; participating coaches and students, and tournament officials and staff to do their parts in helping prevent the spread of illnesses. The CDC recommends these everyday preventative steps:

--Avoid close contact with those who are sick;

--Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

--Stay home when you are sick;

--Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;

--Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, and

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.