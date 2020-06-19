VHSL releases guidelines for reopening of offseason workouts

Statement from the Virginia High School League - June 19, 2020

Working in cooperation with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Virginia Department of Education (DOE), the VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) has developed a list of recommended guidelines for school divisions as they prepare for the safe reopening of high school sports and activities.

“These VHSL guidelines are recommended for use as school divisions develop their own specific requirements for the Phase II COVID Mitigation Health Plans for Public Schools,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “SMAC worked closely with VDH to ensure that these recommended guidelines will offer guidance to local school divisions and superintendents reopening plans. Our SMAC committee of leading health experts has put together an invaluable tool to assist our school divisions in developing those plans.”

VHSL Recommended Guidelines for Reopening High School Sports/Activities:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JUIDuUXrNxehGvLeVG_bDtUUfcZg1CXu/view?usp=sharing

Link to Phase Guidance for Virginia Schools:

https://www.governor.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/governor-of-virginia/pdf/Final-Phase-Guidance-for-Virginia-Schools-6.9.20.pdf