VHSL to pilot E-Sports program

A new high school sport is coming to Virginia and it's not a traditional one.

The VHSL announced in a press release today that it approved a one-year pilot program for E-Sports at its May 2019 meeting.

Some schools already have E-Sports in a club capacity, but this program will allow schools to decide whether they want to implement it officially through the VHSL.

“Since approved by the Executive Committee, there has been a lot of ​positive feedback​ from schools and sponsors who are very ​excited about esports​,” VHSL Executive Director John W. “Billy” Haun, Ed.D. said in a press release. “The Virginia High School League is always looking to ​increase opportunities​ for students beyond the traditional activities.”

Three games will be included as part of the program: League of Legends, Rocket League, and SMITE.

Schools will be able to register any time before the regular season begins. There will be two seasons during the upcoming school year -- the first will be from October to January.

Practices will be supervised and after school, the cost per student will be $64 per game title, per season.