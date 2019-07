Kris Thornton, a wide receiver from Virginia Military Institute, announced Friday is transferring to join the James Madison football program.

Thornton made the announcement via Twitter.

He is coming off a 2018 season in which he hauled in 87 catches for 1,003 yards, and four touchdowns for the Keydets.

Thornton is the third wide receiver to transfer to JMU this offseason. He joins Dillon Spalding (West Virginia) and Brandon Polk (Penn State).