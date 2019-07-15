Virginia Tech's Willis named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Virginia Tech redshirt senior QB Ryan Willis has been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, the award’s committee announced Monday.

Willis (6-4, 223) started 10 games under center for the Hokies in 2018 and finished third in the ACC with a 2.67 TD-to-INT ratio, fourth in passing yards per game (226.3 ypg), fourth in pass efficiency (138.0) and fifth in total offense (244.8 ypg). His 2,716 passing yards last season rank eighth all-time in a single season at Virginia Tech. The Overland Park, Kansas native also ran for four touchdowns and racked up 354 rushing yards, which ranked third on the team.

The Maxwell Award, named in honor of Robert W. "Tiny" Maxwell, has been given to America's College Player of the Year since 1937. Maxwell's contributions to the game of football were extensive, including time as a player, a sportswriter and an official.

Tech opens the season on August 31 at Boston College. That game will be broadcast on ACC Network.