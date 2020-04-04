Valley Baseball League coach: cancelling is a "no brainer"

This week the Valley Baseball League announced that its 2020 season has been canceled.

Staunton high school varsity baseball coach George Laase was getting ready for his first summer as the head coach of the Strasburg Express.

"As much as we love baseball, I think that the human spirit in the safety of everyone around us, I think it's a no brainer."

Laase spent the past two seasons as the pitching coach of the Harrisonburg Turks, and before, had played and served as assistant and head coach of the Staunton Braves. He says this summer without baseball will be strange.

"It's been a constant. As America gets rebuilt over and over, baseball has been there," Laase said. "And unfortunately this summer, we're not going to be able to provide that option because we've got to be able to get the upper hand on all of this. We need to be on the same team in regards to social distancing and making sure we do what we're supposed to and what we're asked to. Be accountable, be responsible, because keeping each other healthy and safe has to take a priority over any kind of game."

One of the players that was set to play for Laase this summer in Strasburg is James Madison star freshman Chase DeLauter. DeLauter is from Martinsburg, West Virginia, which is about 45 minutes north of Strasburg.

DeLauter was excited for a summer baseball experience in the Valley League that wasn't too far from home.

"Because like obviously it sucked that spring was canceled, but then having to hear that summer was canceled, I was really hoping that we'd at least get to play in the summer, so yeah it sucks," DeLauter said.

