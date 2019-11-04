Valley FCA All-Star Football Game rosters announced

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- The rosters for the 2nd annual Valley FCA All-Star Football Game has been announced.
The teams were chosen in a draft-style format by members of the local media and area high school football coaches. The game features the top senior football players from the Shenandoah Valley.
Team Valley
QB - Chase Hart - Strasburg
QB - Kelan Hoover - Central
QB - Elijah Dunlap - Riverheads
RB - Grant Swinehart - Turner Ashby
RB - Trenton Morris - East Rockingham
RB - Cole Myers - Spotswood
WR - Rob Smith - Spotswood
WR - Malachi Davis - Harrisonburg
WR - Quentin Hayes - Spotswood
WR - Trevor Williams - Page County
WR - Landon Shockey - Central
TE - Seth Fitzgerald - Buffalo Gap
TE - Taeshon Hall - Staunton
OL - Colby Morris - Spotswood
OL - Brandon Swafford - Strasburg
OL - Dakota Bailey - Page County
OL - Jace Parson - Stuarts Draft
OL - Brendan Miller - Staunton
OL - Damein Staton - Waynesboro
OL - Gage Maxfield - Riverheads
DL - Tristan Gordon - Page County
DL - Trey Knight - Page County
DL - Nate Rodriguez - East Rockingham
DL - Da'Neil Holliday - Strasburg
DL - Camden Zirk - Central
DL - Jesse Knight - Turner Ashby
DL - Jameson Shover - Riverheads
LB - Gerson Soto Lopez - Central
LB - Jamarcus Davis - East Rockingham
LB - Hayden Campbell - Luray
LB - Billy Ball - Central
DB - Will Dod - Staunton
DB - Trevor Sager - Strasburg
DB - Ryan Ingersol - Wilson Memorial
Utility - Jacob Stephens - Stonewall Jackson
Utility - Tucker Kiracofe - Buffalo Gap
Utility - Justus Proctor - Stonewall Jackson
Kicker - Jordan Windle - Luray
Head Coach - Mike Yew (Central)
Assistant Coaches - Donnie Coleman (East Rockingham), Nathan Floyd (Stuarts Draft), Jeremiah Major (Wilson Memorial), Brad Wygant (Buffalo Gap), Mark Roller (Strasburg), Peter Lampman (Stonewall Jackson)
Team Shenandoah
QB - CJ Haskins - Turner Ashby
QB - Tyce McNair - East Rockingham
QB - Austin Monroe - Fort Defiance
RB - Ethan Barnhart - Spotswood
RB - Ben Conahan - Spotswood
RB - Mikey Cash - Page County
RB - Braeson Fulton - Riverheads
WR - Kwentin Smiley - Harrisonburg
WR - Freddie Watkins - Stuarts Draft
WR - Nico Valle - Turner Ashby
WR - Brandon Onestak - Turner Ashby
WR - Freddy Stidham - Page County
TE - Kasey Branch - Stuarts Draft
TE - Ethan Strate - Luray
TE - Deacon Moore - Riverheads
OL - Jack Rhodes - Turner Ashby
OL - John Jackson - Harrisonburg
OL - Khalil McKenzie - Wilson Memorial
OL - Kyle Stephenson - Turner Ashby
OL - Dylan Mullins - Central
OL - Brendon Conley - Parry McCluer
DL - Dallas Khalil - Spotswood
DL - Traevon Winston - Fort Defiance
DL - Tajunique Dobbins - Staunton
DL - Timothy Trudell - Luray
DL - Jaylin Smith - Harrisonburg
LB - Colton Dean - East Rockingam
LB - Tyler Derozen - Staunton
LB - Jalen Bray - Strasburg
LB - Jack Meck - Spotswood
DB - John Van Huss - Spotswood
DB - Jeremiah Lapp - Broadway
DB - Addison Knicely - Fort Defiance
DB - David Thew - Broadway
Utility - Dylan Atkins - Luray
Utility - Tommy Hannon - Fort Defiance
Utility - Jayden Jackson - Harrisonburg
Kicker - Mateo Peric - Harrisonburg
Head Coach - Chris Fraser (Turner Ashby)
Assistant Coaches - Dale Shifflett (Spotswood), Chris Thurman (Harrisonburg), Dan Rolfe (Fort Defiance), Danny Grogg (Broadway), Jacob Phillips (Staunton)
About the Valley FCA All-Star Football Game
The Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will host the 2nd annual Valley FCA All-Star Football Game on Sunday, Dec. 8 with kickoff set for 2 pm ET at Bridgeforth Stadium on the campus of James Madison University.
More than 80 football and cheerleading seniors from 18 high schools in the Valley District, Shenandoah District, Bull Run District, Northwestern District and Pioneer District have been nominated to participate.
“We are excited to be hosting this All-Star football game once again,” said Valley FCA Area Director Jason Stuhlmiller. “Last year’s game was a huge success and we are adding a few more elements to this year’s event that will make it even bigger and better!”
A new twist to this year’s game is how the athletes will be chosen. Said Stuhlmiller, “After conferring with last year’s coaches, we decided to change the selection format to a draft style process. This will hopefully facilitate a more even player selection for each team and ultimately a more enjoyable and competitive game.” Head coaches for this year’s game will be Mike Yew (Valley) from Central High School and Chris Fraser (Shenandoah) from Turner Ashby High School.
Other new elements for this year’s event include a youth football All Star game made up of coaches and athletes from the Rockingham Recreation tackle league, community service projects in which All Star athletes will participate, and a Coach’s Development Clinic for all area coaches.
Tickets for the Valley FCA All Star Series Football Game are $10 and can be purchased at the gate on gameday. Gates will open at 11 am at JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium.
For more information or for media inquiries, contact Jason Stuhlmiller at 540-607-0831 or jstuhlmiller@fca.org
Participating Schools
Broadway High School
Buffalo Gap High School
Central High School
East Rockingham High School
Fort Defiance High School
Luray High School
Harrisonburg High School
Page County High School
Parry McCluer High School
Staunton High School
Spotswood High School
Riverheads High School
Strasburg High School
Stonewall Jackson High School
Turner Ashby High School
Stuarts Draft High School
Waynesboro High School
Wilson Memorial High School
About Valley FCA
The mission of Valley FCA is to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church. Led by Area Director Jason Stuhlmiller and a staff of FCA representatives, Valley FCA serves James Madison University, Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University, and 35 high schools and middle schools in the region. Valley FCA offers all coaches and athletes in the Shenandoah Valley an opportunity to unite in the gospel through small group Huddles at each school, sport camps throughout the summer, and special events like the Valley FCA All-Star Series. Since 1954, FCA has been challenging coaches and athletes on the professional, college, high school, junior high and youth levels to use the powerful platform of sport to reach every coach and every athlete with the transforming power of Jesus Christ. FCA focuses on serving local communities around the globe by engaging, equipping and empowering coaches and athletes to unite, inspire and change the world through the gospel.