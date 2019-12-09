Valley FCA holds 2nd annual football all star game

In the 2nd annual FCA All Star game, the Valley team defeated the Shenandoah team 28-0. The teams were drafted by local coaches and the media.

"We really wanted to score a lot just to do our celebrations, I mean also playing against some of my teammates, it's fun," Spotswood and Valley wide receiver Rob Smith said. "I mean we just like to compete."

Rob Smith scored three receiving touchdowns and was named the Valley offensive MVP, while Trenton Morris of East Rockingham was named the Valley defensive MVP.

"It was awesome," Morris said. "Being able to come out here with all this talent and all these guys and have fun with them and bond with them from different teams. It was cool coming together close like that."

Spotswood running back Ethan Barnhart won offensive MVP for the Shenandoah team, while Harrisonburg linebacker Jaylin Smith took the honors of Shenandoah defensive MVP.

"It's been an amazing experience," Jaylin Smith told WHSV. "It's just been amazing being able to meet with other guys and play with other teams that we've played with all year and just being able to build those relationships, it being selected as an all star it's just amazing."

"It's really cool. I'm very grateful for the FCA and all the stuff they've done for us," Barnhart said. "Whether it's the clothing or the meals we're just bonding, one last high school game."