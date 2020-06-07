Valley League coaches joining RCBL this summer

With the cancellation of the Valley Baseball League, we already know that some players from the Valley League will be playing in the Rockingham County Baseball League this summer, but some coaches will be joining them as well.

Harrisonburg Turks president and manager Bob Wease has been in that position for decades, but long before that, he played of Linville in the RCBL when he was as young as 13.

This summer Wease will join the Broadway Bruins, which were formerly Linville, as an assistant coach.

"Well you know when you get to be as old as I am and still feel good, you've gotta do what you do because you don't know how many good days or years you have left," Wease said. "I played in the RCBL as a 13-year-old kid and I'm really excited to do something in baseball this year."

Staunton high school baseball head coach George Laase, who was preparing for his first season as the head coach of the Strasburg Express in the Valley League, spent the past few seasons as an assistant under Wease. Laase will spend this summer playing for the RCBL's Bridgewater Reds.

"I'm gonna be like the 30th man on the roster, so I can't complain about that at all. It's a chance to get out there, throw, and lord willing you get the chance to hit the ball a little bit," Laase told WHSV on Sunday. "But I'm telling you there's nothing like it. Doing a practice yesterday. Doing the inter-squads, catching a ball, flush on the barrel and just driving it to the gap. If I get my chance man, you'll see me swinging."

Wease thinks the league returning will bring good spirits and normalcy to the Valley.

"I think it's gonna be great, I think people are looking forward to getting out of the houses and going to the ballgames, just getting out and doing things," Wease said. "We're going to try and play at memorial stadium if the virus gets lifted. If I can work it out with JMU, that's where the Broadway Bruins will play this summer."

Laase hopes that baseball coming back will help bring people together.

"Everything that's going on in the world, with some terrible stuff that's been going on, we need some positive action, not so much to distract us from that," Laase said. "But to give us a chance to see the hope that baseball can come around, that everything can come around and you get to see players of all races, of all divisions of college, of all backgrounds. You get on the baseball field, it's a universal language."

The RCBL is set to return on June 27.