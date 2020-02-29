Local athletes earn state titles at Indoor Track & Field meets

Local athletes recently claimed state titles at the VHSL Indoor Track & Field meets.

At the Class 1 and 2 indoor track and field state championships in Salem, there were three first place finishes from the WHSV viewing area.

Stuarts Draft sophomore Leah Wood won first place in the girls pole vault, while East Rockingham senior Catherine Orndorff took home first place in the girls shot put. Also, the Buffalo Gap 4x400m relay team, earned first place.

At the Class 5 meet, Harrisonburg's David Beck claimed the 1000m run title.