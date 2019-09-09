Vanhorse earns CAA Rookie of the Week honors

James Madison redshirt freshman running back Solomon Vanhorse was honored for his strong showing in the Dukes' home opener last weekend, as he was named Colonial Athletic Association Football Rookie of the Week, the league announced Monday morning.

In just one half of action, Vanhorse rushed for a career-high 86 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in JMU's 44-7 victory over Saint Francis. The freshman gave JMU a 7-0 lead with a two-yard run in the first quarter and found the end zone from nine yards out in the second quarter. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry.

Vanhorse became the first JMU freshman to rush for at least two rushing scores since John Miller had three against Towson on Oct. 11, 2014.

Through two games, he has rushed 26 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

No. 2 JMU returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 14 when it hosts Morgan State. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Washington and streamed on FloSports.