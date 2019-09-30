Vanhorse earns second CAA Rookie of the Week honor

Redshirt freshman Solomon Vanhorse was honored for his strong performance in James Madison’s conference-opening win, as he was named Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Vanhorse rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries (5.7 avg.) in JMU’s 45-10 road victory at Elon. He found the end zone from six yards out on the Dukes’ first drive of the game and then added another score in the second quarter to extend JMU’s lead to 21-7. Vanhorse was part of a Dukes’ rushing attack that piled up 336 yards.

This is Vanhorse’s second Rookie of the Week accolade of the season.

Second-ranked JMU (4-1, 1-0 CAA) hits the road for the third straight week, as it travels to Stony Brook (4-1, 1-0 CAA) on Saturday, Oct. 5. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at LaValle Stadium.