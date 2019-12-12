Versatile Watkins fuels Stuarts Draft offense

Freddie Watkins is listed as a wide receiver and linebacker on the Stuarts Draft football roster but the senior has the ability to play multiple positions on the field.

Stuarts Draft senior Freddie Watkins is a versatile playmaker who has helped the Cougars earn a spot in the VHSL Class 2 State Championship game.

Watkins, who is listed at 6'3", 185 pounds, is a play-making wide receiver who has hauled in numerous highlight-reel catches during the 2019 season. However, in Draft's recent state semifinal win over Thomas Jefferson, Watkins took on the role of running back and scored four touchdowns in a 49-7 win. The victory put the Cougars into the VHSL Class 2 state title game for the first time in program history.

"I love playing football," said Watkins. "I love competition so I just play as much as I can wherever I can."

Watkins has also spent time at quarterback for Stuarts Draft and plays a variety of roles on defense.

"He can throw it 60 yards, he can catch it, he can run it and it's our job to get him the ball and try to get him the ball as much as possible and he does a good job," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. "He's also a good defensive player. He's versatile on defense. We have him at linebacker. We've had him at defensive end and we have dropped him at safety some. I mean Freddie can do a little bit of everything."

Watkins helped the Cougars go 9-1 in the regular season before adding four more victories in the postseason to advance to state title game. Stuarts Draft will meet Appomattox County Saturday afternoon at Salem Football Stadium in the VHSL Class 2 State Championship game with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m.