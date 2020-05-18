Video helps Buffalo Gap's Canterbury commit to ODU

Buffalo Gap baseball standout Noah Canterbury recently committed to play baseball at Old Dominion University. Canterbury made an announcement last week on Twitter.

His commitment to ODU comes during a spring with no high school baseball and a dead period in recruiting due to COVID-19. Canterbury, a junior in 2020, says videos made by Mike Burtner of the Valley Baseball Scout Twitter account and Prep Baseball Report helped showcase his talents as a hitter, outfielder, and left-handed pitcher to college programs.

"It's just been totally different with (COVID-19)," said Canterbury. "ODU didn't even see me in person. That's just kind of crazy to say. So yeah it's definitely a different recruiting process than usual."

The opportunity to be a two-way player as an outfielder and pitcher is why Canterbury says he chose ODU. He was also considering Liberty, High Point, Gardner-Webb, and North Alabama.

Canterbury is ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 37 recruit in the Class of 2021 in the VA/DC region. He says he plans to play this summer with the Montezuma Braves of the Rockingham County Baseball League.