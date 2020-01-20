Virginia Falls 53-51 to NC State

Virginia (12-6, 4-4 ACC) had a 15-0 run in the second half to take the lead but NC State (14-5, 5-3 ACC) closed the game with an 11-5 run to win 53-51 on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Kihei Clark (Woodland Hills, Calif.) led UVA with 10 points, while Casey Morsell (Fort Washington, Md.) added nine points. Virginia's bench contributed 17 points.

The Cavaliers shot 36 percent from the field, while NC State shot 39 percent. UVA held the Wolfpack scoreless for 10 minutes in the second half during its run. Virginia outrebounded NC State 40-30.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Jay Huff (Durham, N.C.) scored the first basket of the game. The teams battled back-and-forth throughout the first half, trading the lead eight times with seven ties. NC State had a 28-24 lead when Kody Stattmann (Bentley Park, Queensland) hit a layup just before the half to send UVA into the half down 28-26.

NC State hit first in the second half and took its largest lead of the game. 42-31, with 13:51 to play. Francisco Caffaro (Santa Fe, Argentina) hit a layup to spark UVA's 15-0 run. The Cavaliers were leading 46-42 when NC State hit a three to end its 10-minute drought. The Wolfpack scored seven consecutive points to take the final lead. UVA cut it to 52-51 with eight seconds to go. The Cavaliers sent the Wolfpack to the free throw line, where they made one to give UVA a chance. Morsell got a shot off before the buzzer but couldn't get it to fall.

UP NEXT

Virginia is back on the road, traveling to Winston Salem, N.C., to play Wake Forest on Sunday, Jan. 26. Tip is set for noon on ACC Network.