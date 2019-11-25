Virginia Tech & UVA to renew rivalry on Black Friday

The ACC Coastal Division title will be on the line Friday afternoon when the Virginia Tech & Virginia football teams meet at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

Both teams enter the matchup with identical 5-2 ACC records. Both teams are also 8-3 overall. The winner of Friday's game will represent the ACC Coastal Division in the upcoming ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The conference championship game is scheduled to be played Saturday, December 7.

Kickoff between the Hokies and Cavaliers is set for 12 p.m. this Saturday. The game will televised on WHSV (ABC).