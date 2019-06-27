Virginia Tech Fan Appreciate Day set for August 11

For the sixth consecutive year, the Virginia Tech football program will host Fan Appreciation Day, which will begin at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 11 at the Beamer-Lawson Indoor Practice Facility. Admission and parking are both free. The event allows fans to get autographs from their favorite student-athletes and select coaches until its conclusion at 4 p.m. Entertainment is expected to be provided for young children.

As is customary, Hokie Kids’ Club members will be admitted to the event 15 minutes in advance of the general public at 2:30 p.m. Membership to the Hokies Kids’ Club costs only $35 and comes with a variety of perks, including early entrance to Fan Appreciation Day, one complimentary ticket per membership to Tech’s home game vs. Furman on Sept. 14, a free t-shirt and a membership lanyard.

The Hokies will report to fall camp on Thursday, August 1 and will conduct their annual Media Day that afternoon. Further details will be supplied to members of the media once finalized. Tech will open practice on Friday, Aug. 2. A complete media schedule will be released to the media in July.

For the second consecutive season, the Hokies will have seven home games at Lane Stadium in 2019, including three contests in September and a Friday conference game against Duke on Sept. 27.

Tech opens its fourth campaign under head coach Justin Fuente on August 31 at Boston College. That game will be broadcast on ACC Network. Make sure your provider carries ACC Network. Fans can visit getaccn.com to check providers in your area.