Virginia Tech Spring Game set for April 18

The Virginia Tech Athletics Department confirmed on Tuesday that Tech’s 2020 Spring Game is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. Further details about the 2020 Spring Game and other events on the Virginia Tech campus that weekend will be announced once finalized.

Head coach Justin Fuente is expected to return 20 of 22 offensive and defensive starters for the 2020 campaign. Tech’s 2020 schedule features seven home games at Lane Stadium, kicking off with Liberty on Sept. 5 followed by Penn State on Sept. 12. The Hokies’ will host ACC foes Boston College, Georgia Tech, Miami and Virginia in 2020, as well as non-conference foe, North Alabama. Virginia Tech will seek to extend the nation’s longest active bowl streak to 28 consecutive seasons in 2020.