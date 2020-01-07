Virginia Tech earns road win at Syracuse

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team earned a road win at Syracuse Tuesday night. The Hokies defeated the Orange, 67-63.

Virginia Tech trailed by six at halftime before outscoring Syracuse, 40-30, in the second half en route to the four-point victory.

Freshman guard Jalen Cone led the Hokies in scoring with 19 points. Landers Nolley II added 13 points while P.J. Horne chipped in 12.

With the victory, Virginia Tech improves to 11-4 overall and 2-2 in ACC play. The Hokies are back in action Saturday when they host NC State for a 2 p.m. tip-off at Cassell Coliseum.