Virginia Tech's Alexander-Walker drafted 17th, will play for Pelicans

Former Virginia Tech guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker was selected 17th overall by the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Draft Thursday night. Due to a trade, he will play for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Alexander-Walker becomes the first Virginia Tech player selected in the first round of the NBA Draft since 1986 when former Fort Defiance High School star Dell Curry was drafted 15th overall by the Utah Jazz.

Alexander-Walker led the Hokies in scoring with 16.2 points per game this past season while helping Virginia Tech reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.