Virginia Tech's Blackshear transferring to Florida

Virginia Tech basketball player Kerry Blackshear Jr. has announced he will transfer to Florida.

Following the 2018-2019 season, Blackshear entered both the NBA Draft pool and the NCAA transfer portal. After withdrawing his name from the draft, he announced he was evaluating his options for his final year of eligibility. Wednesday evening Blackshear stated his intention to join the Gators with a post on his Instagram page.

Blackshear averaged nearly 15 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Hokies this past season.